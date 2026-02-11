Bleachers Drop New Song “You And Forever” And Announce New Album Everyone For Ten Minutes For May 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 11th, 2026 - 4:53 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Bleachers have officially returned with new music. The Jack Antonoff led band released the single “You And Forever” while also unveiling details of their next full length record. The announcement marks the group’s first album cycle since 2024’s self-titled release.

The new track arrives alongside a music video directed by longtime collaborator Alex Lockett and starring actor Margaret Qualley, Antonoff’s wife. The video follows Antonoff wandering through the city trying to reunite with her as the emotional chorus builds. The song previews the band’s fifth studio album Everyone For Ten Minutes, which is scheduled for release on May 22 via Dirty Hit.

According to Consequence, the single serves as the lead preview of the record and introduces a project described as romantic and hopeful in tone. The album continues Bleachers’ signature blend of New Jersey heartland rock, sax driven pop, and nostalgic songwriting, while still touching on darker moments.

Antonoff has remained one of pop music’s most prolific figures in recent years as a producer and songwriter, but Bleachers remains his most personal outlet. Press materials describe Everyone For Ten Minutes as an optimistic collection that reflects devotion to band culture and relationships, themes heard clearly throughout “You And Forever.”

The album arrives more than a decade after Bleachers’ debut Strange Desire and continues Antonoff’s long running project that has evolved alongside his high profile production career.

Everyone For Ten Minutes Tracklist: