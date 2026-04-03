Bleachers Share Nostalgic New Single “The Van”

Home News Steven Taylor April 3rd, 2026 - 4:59 PM

Today, American rock band Bleachers shared a new single, titled “The Van.” The single comes off their upcoming fifth studio album, Everyone For Ten Minutes, and follows the previous releases of “You and Forever” and “Dirty Wedding Dress.” The new single can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The song begins with a sample of drums and percussion, being looped twice over before properly beginning and giving the song a warm nostalgic vibe. Another layer of percussion and vocals kick in to elevate the song’s warm, yet longing vibe. The song breaks into more of a spoken word section, recounting a story of visiting a Wawa in Philadelphia, describing the atmosphere of sitting back and enjoying the music (and even a joke about not knowing how to pump gas as somebody from New Jersey). Harmonica and other instruments come in towards the second half, and the repeated lyric of “I just don’t wanna be lonely” add a bit of melancholy to the track. Those lyrics permeate the rest of the track, and come back in focus towards the end, as the song strips back its instrumentation to let the melancholic atmosphere come front and center.

“The Van” is the second song on Everyone For Ten Minutes‘ eleven song tracklist, and is the third single shared ahead of the album’s May 22nd release date. Bleachers will also be on tour in June and across September and October in support of the album release. $1 from every ticket sale is set to be donated to The Ally Coalition to help support LGBTQ+ youth.