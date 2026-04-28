Death Cab For Cutie Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Punching The Flowers”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2026 - 11:39 AM

Today, Death Cab For Cutie shared the second single off of the forthcoming record. “Punching The Flowers” is out now and as a whole, everything is fabulous it is is a gnarled angular rock song in which Gibbard spins a real-life experience of a toddler throwing a tantrum literally punching flowers outside a bodega into a metaphor for a man who has something beautiful and sees its hold over him as a cage, a frustration.

I Built You A Tower, out this summer, marks the band’s return to their independent roots after 20 years on Atlantic Records. Produced and engineered by John Congleton and assembled from a mere three weeks of sessions, the album as recorded at Animal Rites in Los Angeles, as well as the band members’ homes in Seattle, Bellingham, Los Angeles and Portland.

In recent years, Death Cab celebrated several historic milestones, including massive sold-out tours celebrating the 20th anniversaries of seminal releases Transatlanticism and Plans. Those tours were pivotal to the creation of I Built You A Tower, as behind the scenes, Gibbard weathered the greatest pressure of his professional life by fronting both Death Cab and the Postal Service on arena stages for hours a night, while struggling with the collapse of his personal life in the background.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria