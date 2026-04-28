David Byrne Teams Up With Natalia Lafourcade For “Cúal es la Razón”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2026 - 6:05 PM

Following a globally-heralded tour that was hailed as the live musical event of the year and a momentous Coachella performance, David Byrne has released “¿Cuál Es La Razón?”, which is a vibrant new take on his track “What Is The Reason For It?” from his latest album, Who Is The Sky?. This version features the voice of legendary Grammy award winning Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade, who is taking the place of the original’s Hayley Williams (Paramore). Produced by Mexican Institute Of Sound, the Latin-infused pop duet is transformed into a vocal and brass-led remix by drawing inspiration from David’s experiences in Mexico City and the enduring mysteries of love.

Appropriately timed to the release, Byrne has announced a run of tour dates in Mexico this summer including a show at Mexico City’s Teatro Metropólitan and shows at Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara and Escenario GNP in Monterrey, MX. Last week, Byrne announced additional shows in North America including two nights at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA and Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, NY.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer