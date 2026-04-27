Megadeth Plays “Ride The Lightning” Live For First Time At Bogota Show

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2026 - 6:19 PM

According to Consequence.net, Megadeth performed the Metallica song, “Ride the Lightning” live for the first time during their Sunday show in Bogota, Colombia. The song, co-written by Dave Mustaine while he was in Metallica, is the title track of the seminal 1984 album Ride the Lightning. Mustaine, however, had never played the song live with Megadeth until this past weekend.

The ditty contains guitar riffs written by Mustaine during his time in the band in the early ’80s but was largely composed by James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich after Mustaine’s departure from the group. The song appeared in the live setlist just after “Mechanix,” which Mustaine also co-wrote with Metallica. The track appeared on Megadeth’s 1985 debut album, Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good! but was previously slowed down and rewritten as “The Four Horseman” from Metallica’s 1983 debut, Kill ‘Em All.

Megadeth’s version of “Ride the Lightning” appeared on the band’s self-titled final studio album released earlier this year, closing out the record as a bonus track. Mustaine described the choice as a “full-circle” moment that has ended his career where it began over 40 years ago.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson