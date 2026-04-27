Logic & G-Eazy Announce Summer 2026 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2026 - 7:19 PM

Today, Logic and G-Eazy have announced The Endless Summer Part II, which is a North American tour that marks their first co-headlining run together since the sold-out 2016 Endless Summer Tour. Special guest Juicy J will join on select dates. Promoted by Live Nation, the 23 city tour kicks off on September 15, at Morton Amphitheater in Kansas City, MO, and continues with stops in North America in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Wantagh, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and other venues before wrapping up in Mountain View, CA, at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 28. For tickets and more information, click here.

As for the artists, G-Eazy recently released his latest album, Helium in 2025 and completed a North American tour in support of the project, while Logic expanded his creative run following the Tribeca debut of his first feature film Paradise Records, which is his critically acclaimed album Ultra 85 and new music in 2026.

The Endless Summer Part II Tour Dates

9/15 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

9/18 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

9/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

9/22 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/ 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

9/25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

9/27 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre*

9/ 29 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion*

9/30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

10/1 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*

10/3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

10/4 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

10/7 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

10/8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

10/9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

10/11 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

10/12 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

10/16 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas*

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater*

10/25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds*

10/28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

*Juicy J

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz