G-Eazy Shares Fresh New Track “Fight & Fuck”

Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2025 - 7:18 PM

Today, multi-platinum selling rapper G-Eazy has released a brand new track, “Fight & Fuck,” through RCA Records. A lead-up to the artist’s forthcoming project, the new song drops ahead of his North American Helium Tour that kick off on April 4. The track arrives after several previews and teasers from the rapper on social media over the last few weeks.

With “Fight & Fuck,” G-Eazy addresses the ups and downs of love by capturing the often-tumultuous patterns that arise in relationships. Both cinematic and melancholy, the song is fabulous by how it is a reminiscent of the recent resurgent viral hits “Tumblr Girls” and “Lady Killers II.”

Last month, G-Eazy announced his upcoming Helium Tour and the 26-date run, which includes the major cities Nashville, Toronto, St. Louis and Vancouver, will take the rapper across North America before concluding in Cleveland, OH on May 14. The upcoming engagements will include support from Marc E. Bassy and Goody Grace. For tickets and more information, click HERE.