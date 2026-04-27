Chuck D & Flavor Flav Join Hootie & The Blowfish To Cover Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power” During Stagecoach Set

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2026 - 5:17 PM

According to Consequence.net, Public Enemy joined Hootie & the Blowfish at Stagecoach Festival on Sunday, April 26. The appearance was highlighted by a performance of their classic “Fight the Power,” which is a delivering politically charged message that likely flew over many attendees’ heads. Chuck D and Flavor Flav initially appeared during Hootie’s cover of Buffalo Springfield’s protest song “For What It’s Worth,” turning it into a medley with their own “He Got Game.” Then, the duo delivered a commanding rendition of “Fight the Power.”

To help capture the magical moment, Amazon Music posted a video of performance with captions: a powerful performance from @hootieofficial and @publicenemy”. In the comment section, many fans shared their love for Public Enemy by posting emojis of hearts and fire flames. Based on the video footage, the crowd went crazy when the duo started to perform “Fight The Power”, which fits in with the chaos the world has been experiencing.

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Photo Credit: April Siese