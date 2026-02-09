Public Enemy Refreshes “He Got Game” With New Version “She Got Game” Featuring Champion Women Athletes

Home News Emily Lopez February 9th, 2026 - 7:06 PM

Hip hop group, Public Enemy, are back at it again, and have released a new version of the 1998 song “He Got Game,” one that features Champion women athletes. The original version of the song had been recorded to accompany Spike Lee’s film of the same name. According to an official statement, this newest edition, “She Got Game,” was released on February 4 and is a “powerful anthem celebrating women and sports in music.”

The song begins with audio from Gloria Steinem’s Address to the Women of America speech, which was delivered to advocate for complete equality. Then, the music kicks in and the message begins, one that uplifts female athletes. Throughout the song, you can also hear vocals from Flau’Jae, Retina MC and the USA Olympic Women’s Water Polo team. Other female musicians who contributed to the making of this song include Blu De Tiger, Cindy Blackman Santana, Elizabeth Beisel (who is also an Olympic medalist) and Grace Bowers. The overall feel of this song was peaceful and encouraging,

Of course, this description pales in comparison to the beats of the actual song. For those who haven’t heard it yet, “She Got Game” can be found on Spotify. The song’s proceeds will be going to the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Black Music Action Coalition’s Female Fund. Public Enemy has some big things planned with upcoming with a new collaborative album set to be released in April 2026, as well as a scheduled performance for the Rock the Bells Cruise.

Photo credit: April Siese