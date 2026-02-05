The Doors’ John Densmore & Public Enemy’s Chuck D Announce New Collaborative Album No Country For Old Men For April 2026 Release

Home News Juliet Paiz February 5th, 2026 - 5:42 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

John Densmore of The Doors and Public Enemy’s Chuck D have teamed up for a new collaborative album under the name doPE. Titled no country for old men, the record arrives April 18, 2026 via Org Music as a limited-edition release created specifically for Record Store Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Densmore (@johndensmore)

The album brings together Densmore’s unmistakable sense of rhythm with Chuck D’s commanding voice and perspective, forming a project rooted in beats and direct social observation. Its lead track, “every tick tick tick,” has been named Record Store Day’s 2026 Song of the Year and serves as a central statement for the album. The song was produced by David “C-Doc” Snyder alongside Densmore and JP Hesser, capturing a sense of urgency that reflects both artists’ long histories of responding to the moment through music.

no country for old men grew out of a connection first made at a Record Store Day panel in 2014. A year later, Chuck D reached out to Densmore with the idea of combining his rhymes with Densmore’s beats, sparking a creative exchange that eventually became doPE. The album’s title emerged from conversations between the two about age, responsibility and what it means to keep creating with purpose.

Recorded for Record Store Day 2026, the album will be available in record stores on April 18 in a deluxe gatefold package featuring original artwork by Chuck D. Across 12 tracks, including “doomsay,” “people are strangers,” and dub versions of the title song, no country for old men stands as a meeting point between generations, grounded in rhythm, message and shared cultural history.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

no country for old men track listing:

side a:

01 every tick tick tick

02 no country for old men

03 doomsay

04 the bones of my father

05 i love that i don’t know

06 people are strangers

side b:

01 breakthru

02 ops3ssion

03 dajali ii

04 everybody dies

05 no country for old men (dub)