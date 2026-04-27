Bruce Springsteen Shares Statement Following Trump Assassination Attempt: “There Is No Place In Any Way, Shape Or Form For Political Violence Of Any Kind In Our Beloved United States”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2026 - 5:50 PM

According to NME.com, Bruce Springsteen has made a statement on stage following the assassination attempt made on Donald Trump, by offering a “prayer of thanks” that no one was injured. The President and artist have been involved in multiple heated disputes in recent years, each calling out the other publicly and using their social media platforms to speak out against the other’s political stance.

Now, following an assassination attempt on the President, Springsteen has put their feud briefly to one side and shared his gratitude that no one was injured. The incident took place at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night and saw Trump, who has previously been the target of another assassination attempt, being evacuated by Secret Service agents along with other senior members of the administration when an armed man charged into the premises.

Hundreds of guests reportedly hid under tables in the ballroom as agents with guns drawn rushed reporters out of the room and mentioned “shots fired”. One officer was shot but was protected by his bulletproof vest (per The Independent). It was later confirmed that Trump had not been injured.