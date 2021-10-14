Tom Morello Shares New Animated Video For “The War Inside” Featuring Chris Stapleton

Home News Roy Lott October 14th, 2021 - 9:09 PM

Tom Morello has released the music video for his song with Chris Stapleton called “The War Inside.” The Rage Against The Machine guitarist shared the animated music video via Twitter. “Chris & I wrote this tune during lockdown” he tweeted. “Faced with uncertainties and a range of emotions, we built a connection that led to the song’s thesis: “It’s really tough to win the war inside.” The video sees a couple driving along a desert highway. Check it out below.

“The War Inside” will be featured on Morello’s upcoming solo album The Atlas Underground Fire. Mike Posner, Damian Marley, Bring Me The Horizon and Phantogram are also included on the LP as well as a cover AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. In a recent interview, Morello stated that Kanye West was an inspiration for the new record, influencing Morello to record guitar riffs on his phone.“I read an interview with Kanye West, who was bragging about the fact that he had recorded vocals for two of his albums on the voice memo on his phone. And I said, ‘Well if it’s good enough for vocals on a Kanye West record, maybe I can record guitar riffs into my phone.’” The album will be released Friday, October 15 and serves as the sequel to his previous solo effort The Atlas Underground.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson