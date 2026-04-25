Stagecoach Issues Emergency Evacuation Due To Extreme Winds

Home News Skyy Rincon April 25th, 2026 - 8:02 PM

The organizers behind country music festival Stagecoach have issued an emergency evacuation due to extreme winds on the second day of the 2026 installment. A message flashed on screen for attendees warning them to evacuate the venue and informing them that the festival has been postponed until further notice.

High winds at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. pic.twitter.com/1PCdqLxb40 — The Scenestar (@TheScenestar) April 26, 2026

The evacuation notice was displayed right before Riley Green was scheduled to play the Mane Stage about ten minutes prior to 8pm PST. Sets from Two Friends, Journey, Y.O.G.A, Lainey Wilson, Rick and Pitbull have also been canceled for the remainder of the evening. No word currently on whether Sunday is still set to go on as planned.

Friday’s festival closed out with a headlining set from Cody Johnson and featured other performances from Bailey Zimmerman, Red Clay Strays, Ella Langley, Counting Crows, Wynonna Judd and more.

Something similar took place at Stagecoach’s sister festival Coachella earlier this month. The festival organizers decided to cancel Anyma’s set during weekend one due to high winds rendering the stage build impossible. He returned for weekend two with a plethora of guests including Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Blackpink’s Lisa, Swae Lee and Joji.