Johnny Depp and Imelda Release New Cover of Shane MacGowan’s “Haunted”

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 25th, 2026 - 2:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Johnny Depp and Imelda May have joined forces for a striking new tribute to one of Ireland’s most revered songwriters. Their collaboration arrives as part of an ambitious project honoring the late Shane MacGowan and his enduring influence. The result is a haunting reinterpretation that bridges past and present through shared admiration and loss.

The pair’s version of “Haunted” serves as the second single from the upcoming tribute album 20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan. Originally written by MacGowan for the film Sid and Nancy, the song gained lasting recognition through the 1995 duet between MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor. In the years since, it has evolved into a deeply emotional piece, made even more poignant following the deaths of both artists in 2023.

Depp and Imelda May bring a cinematic and intimate quality to the track, leaning into its emotional weight while honoring the spirit of the original. Depp described the collaboration as something far beyond a typical recording session, emphasizing the importance of paying tribute to both MacGowan’s poetic songwriting and O’Connor’s singular voice and courage. May echoed those sentiments, calling the experience both deeply personal and creatively fulfilling.

The tribute album itself is spearheaded by Victoria Mary Clarke alongside Rubyworks, fulfilling a concept MacGowan had long envisioned. It brings together a wide range of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Hozier, Tom Waits and The Libertines, each interpreting MacGowan’s work in their own voice.

Beyond its musical scope, the project also reflects MacGowan’s lifelong compassion. Half of all artist royalties will go to the Dublin Simon Community, supporting homelessness services in Ireland. Set for release on November 13th of this year, the album stands as both a celebration of MacGowan’s legacy and a meaningful continuation of his values.