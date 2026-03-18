The Afghan Whigs Share Thrilling New Single “House Of I”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 18th, 2026 - 10:15 PM

The Afghan Whigs have released a brand new song entitled “House Of I.” The track serves as their first new music since the arrival of their ninth studio album How Do You Burn? back in 2022. The group is set to release a new album later this year though further details have yet to be announced.

Speaking on the sonic direction of the song, frontman Greg Dulli offered, “Laid this one down in New Orleans last summer. Was looking for an up tempo banger and feel like we found one here.”

“House Of I” was produced and mixed by Dulli alongside Christopher Thorn. It was recorded in Louisiana’s Marigny Sound and in Joshua Tree, California at Fireside Sound.

The Afghan Whigs are set to hit the North American road throughout April and May in celebration of their 40th anniversary. Their first show is scheduled for Bearsville Theater on April 25 in Woodstock, New York. The trek will see them make stops in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and even Vancouver, British Columbia. Their final handful of shows will take place throughout California with shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Ana and San Diego. The tour will close with a concert at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown on May 24. Mercury Rev will be supporting the band throughout the trek as special guests.

The Afghan Whigs Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

4/25 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

4/27 – Boston, MA – Royale

4/28 – Washington D.C. – 9:30 Club

4/30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

5/1 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theater

5/4 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

5/5 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

5/6 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5/8 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

5/9 – Chicago, IL – Metro

5/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

5/12 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

5/15 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

5/16 – Vancouver BC – Commodore Ballroom

5/17 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

5/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

5/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

5/22 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

5/23 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

5/24 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriett’s