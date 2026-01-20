The Afghan Whigs Announce Spring 2026 40th Anniversary North American Tour Dates With Mercury Rev

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2026 - 4:03 PM

From their inception in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1986, The Afghan Whigs have never played by the rules of convention. Against the plaid-and-grunge-shaded backdrop of the early-to-mid-‘90s, the Whigs stood apart from their contemporaries by virtue of attiring in suits and being way more likely to slide up on a Marvin Gaye groove than rehash a Black Sabbath riff.

Originally splitting in 2001, the band subsequently reunited for a massively successful 2012 reunion tour that found them headlining major festivals all over the globe and selling out prestigious venues throughout the U.S., Europe, and Southern Hemisphere. Since then, they have not only added to their touring legacy they have released three critically acclaimed albums in the 21st century: Do to the Beast (2014), In Spades (2017) and How Do You Burn? (2022).

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the band, who will celebrate the occasion with a twenty-date headline tour in North America, which will see Mercury Rev as support for all dates. The tour kicks off in Woodstock, NY at the Bearsville Theater on April 25 and concludes at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA on May 24. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Afghan Whigs Tour Dates

4/25 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

4/27 – Boston, MA – Royale

4/28 – Washington D.C. – 9:30 Club

4/30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

5/1 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theater

5/5 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

5/6 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5/8 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

5/9 – Chicago, IL – Metro

5/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

5/12 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

5/15 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

5/16 – Vancouver BC – Commodore Ballroom

5/17 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

5/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

5/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

5/22 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

5/23 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

5/24 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriett’s