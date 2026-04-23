Karol G Announces Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2026 - 9:20 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, during Karol G’s headline performance at Coachella Weekend Two, the Colombian singer hinted at an upcoming global trek on final song “Provenza,” with giant screens flashing Nos Vamos de Tour, which translates to “We’re going on tour.” Now the news is confirmed with a massive schedule of over 39 stadium shows to support of the artist’s 2025 album, Tropicoqueta. For tickets and more information, click here.

Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour will launch on July 24, in Chicago before traveling across the states, including Las Vegas, Houston and Los Angeles until autumn. In November, Karol G will start the South American leg of her journey by making stops in Monterrey, Puerto Rico and her home country before closing things in Europe. Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour follows the singer’s record-breaking 2023 tour, Mañana Será.

Karol G Tour Dates

7-24 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

7-29 Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

8-2 Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

8-7 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

8-14 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

8-21 San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

8-26 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

8-29 Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

9-2 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

9-6 El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

9-12 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

9-17 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9-24 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

9-27 Houston, TX – Reliant Stadium

10-2 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10-9 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

10-15 Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

11-6 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA

11-13 Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

11-27 San José, Costa Rica – Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica*

12-4 Bogotá, Colombia – Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium*

1-15-27 Quito, Ecuador – Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa*

1-22-27 Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

1-28-27 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos*

2-5-27 Buenos Aires, Argentina – TBC*

2-12-27 São Paulo, Brazil – Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu

2-19-27 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez*

2-26-27 San Juan, Puerto Rico – Estadio Hiram Bithorn Sosa*

6-3-27 Barcelona, Spain – Estadio Olímpic

6-11-27 Sevilla, Spain – Estadio Olímpico La Cartuja

6-18-27 Lisbon, Portugal – Estádio da Luz

6-24-27 Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

07-1-27 Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena

7-6-27 London, United Kingdom – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7-10-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

7-14-27 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

7-17-27 Düsseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena

7-21-27 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium

7-24-27 Milan, Italy – San Siro