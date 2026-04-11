Geese Performs Their Cover of Justin Bieber’s “Baby” Live for the First Time at Coachella

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 11th, 2026 - 7:13 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Indie rock band Geese delivered one of the more unexpected moments of Coachella 2026 when they performed a full-band cover of Baby live for the very first time. The performance took place during their Gobi Tent set, where the group leaned into their reputation for chaotic, genre-blurring live shows and surprised the crowd with a left-field pop throwback that quickly became a standout moment of the weekend.

The cover did not come entirely out of nowhere. About two years ago, Geese uploaded a studio-style rendition of “Baby” to YouTube, reworking the glossy pop hit into something far more jagged and off-kilter. That version circulated among fans as a cult favorite, but until now, the band had never brought it into their live rotation. At Coachella, that changed. Frontman Cameron Winter delivered the familiar melody with a mix of sincerity and distortion, while the band stretched the arrangement into something noisier and more theatrical than the original made famous by Justin Bieber.

The crowd reaction reflected both surprise and recognition, with fans quickly catching on as the opening lines came into focus. According to a post made on X, the moment was captured and shared widely online, further amplifying the buzz around the performance.