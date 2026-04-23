Duran Duran Team Up With Nile Rodgers For Collaborative New Single “Free To Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2026 - 1:45 PM

Today, Duran Duran has shared their first new music of 2026 with “Free To Love,”’ which is the brand new single featuring longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers. The song, which is accompanied by a Jonas Åkerlund-directed music video starring British broadcaster and personality Clara Amfo and made in association with Italian luxury perfumer Xerjoff, comes just days before they embark on a run of west coast headline dates and a late-night performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, before returning to Europe and the UK, where they will headline London’s BST Hyde Park for the second time, on July 5.

As a whole, the ditty is a uplifting, high-energy track that is built around a euphoric groove. “Free To Love” features and was co-written by the legendary Nile Rodgers and it delivers an explosive strain of cyber-funk – fun, immediate and built for the dancefloor, while carrying a message of hope, openness and love in the face of a very divided world. “Free To Love’ is disco for the 2020’s. It’s up-beat & up-tempo; it’s about freedom; it’s about loving the modern world instead of hating it, and that is something we need right now. Be free! Be free to love!” said band member Simon Le Bon.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz