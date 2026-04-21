José González Shares Intriguing New Video “A Perfect Storm”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 21st, 2026 - 10:56 PM

José González has released the official music video for “A Perfect Storm,” the opening track from his acclaimed fifth studio album Against the Dying of the Light, available via Mute Records in the US and Canada and City Slang in the rest of the world. The song pairs propulsive fingerpicking with a build toward a distorted, intense peak, while its lyrics and concept reflect on the risks of human-made systems and the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence. The video extends those ideas into a provocative, immersive visual narrative that directly engages the ongoing debate around AI in art and science. In collaboration with director Mads Damsbo and Bacon Lab, the piece uses AI tools to construct a cinematic world that aims to amplify the song’s warning about a “race to lose control,” including imagery inspired by a bus heading from a rooftop into a storm and toward a cliff, echoing concerns about humanity navigating technology without clear guidance.

The visual concludes with a reveal that reframes what viewers have seen, the camera pulls back to expose a soundstage and the real people involved, followed by a blooper-style sequence that mimics behind-the-scenes emotional moments from “actors” that are ultimately revealed not to be real, underscoring the unsettling capabilities of AI-generated media. The premiere was followed by a YouTube Afterparty featuring a discussion between González and the directors about the making of the video and the broader implications of AI in creative work.