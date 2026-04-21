Future Islands Share Two New Singles “The Ink Well” & “One Day”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 7:03 PM

Over the past 20 years, Future Islands have traveled a rare arc, from promising newcomers to best-kept secret, from cult favorites to heroes of the genre. As they reach this remarkable milestone, they resist the obvious move. Instead of a ‘best-of’ compilation victory lap, Future Islands present From a Hole in the Floor to a Fountain of Youth, an immediate and accessible collection, which is half that has never appeared on streaming services by comprising alternate hits, rarities and fan favorites that showcase the band’s palette and bring further color to their uniquely universal appeal. The album will be released on May 22.

Today, Future Islands has shared the two new tracks off the record: “The Ink Well” and “One Day”. As a whole, these songs reveal a band that has growing comfortable with subtlety, grace and emotional endurance plus, they have never sounded more eternal. The songs were first gathered into a playlist by bass lynchpin William Cashion, who also chose the title: “I’ve always loved the imagery of that lyric,” he makes clear, “The hole in the floor is the everyday, but the fountain is the magic that happens when the life you dreamed about actually becomes the one you’re living. It’s the dream and the reality existing in the same room.”

Yes, Future Islands can wow and dazzle but this release is about something else, something understated and more profound. “This is for everyone who has carried these songs with them, from the first house parties to the rooms we’re playing today,” explains Cashion.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin