Future Islands Share Deep New Single & Video “Glimpse”

Alana Overton September 4th, 2024 - 5:01 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Future Islands unveiled their latest single and video, “Glimpse,” offering a deep look into their sound. The track, characterized by its lyrics and rich instrumentation, is paired with a video that complements the song’s themes. While following the beautiful and hauntingly soothing tones to the vocalist, the music video encapsulates a woman reflecting on her life through imagery of her pasts.

In a press release, “Recorded during the People Who Aren’t There Anymore sessions, “Glimpse” focuses on a family home burning down and coming to terms with the physical and emotional losses and coming to terms with the erasure of a collective history.”

With “Glimpse,” Future Islands continues to demonstrate their ability to create music that’s both emotionally resonant and sonically rich. The single, paired with its striking video, deepens the band’s connection with their audience but also hints at more artistic expressions in their future work.