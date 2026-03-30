Future Islands Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2026 - 6:18 PM

Today, Future Islands has announced a special run of spring hometown shows across North Carolina (Wilmington, Carrboro, Asheville and Greenville) and Baltimore, the run is dubbed as the Fountain of Youth Tour, with support from friends and collaborators including Dan Deacon, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Lonnie Walker and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Over the past 20 years, Future Islands have traveled a rare arc, from promising newcomers to best-kept secret, from cult favorites to heroes of the genre. As they reach this remarkable milestone, they resist the obvious move. Instead of a ‘best-of’ compilation victory lap, Future Island’s upcoming album is an immediate and accessible collection and half of which has never appeared on streaming services, comprising alternate hits, rarities and fan favorites that showcase the band’s palette and bring further color to their uniquely universal appeal.

Fountain of Youth Tour Dates

5/15 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater @

5/15 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater *

5/18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

5/19 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle @

5/20 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle %

5/22 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel %

5/23 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel +

5/26 – Greenville, NC – State Theater @

5/ 28 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion !

@ w/ Lonnie Walker

* with Valient Thorr

% with Jenny Besetzt

+ w/ EAR PWR

! w/ Dan Deacon & Ed Scrader’s Music Beat