Future Islands Announce New Album From A Hole In The Floor To A Fountain Of Youth For May 2026 Release, Share New Singles “Sail” & “Find Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 24th, 2026 - 6:42 PM

Over the past twenty years, Future Islands have traveled a rare arc, from promising newcomers to best-kept secret, from cult favorites to heroes of the genre. As they reach this remarkable milestone, they resist the obvious move. Instead of a ‘best-of’ compilation victory lap, Future Islands present From a Hole in the Floor to a Fountain of Youth, which is an immediate and accessible collection comprising alternate hits, rarities and fan favorites that showcase the band’s palette and bring further color to their uniquely universal appeal.

The album will be released on May 22 and today, the band has shared the two songs, “Sail” and “Find Love” and both songs are amazing by how the well crafted instrumentation and vocal performance further shows how much the band has grown boldly and musically. “Sail” and “Find Love” are very mature tunes because Future Islands take their work seriously and it proudly shows on the numbers.

As the title suggests, this double-LP traces the group’s journey from humble origins toward ever-widening horizons. Twenty songs for twenty years, four members of the band, four sides of vinyl. Future Islands have always been more than a viral moment; their career contains extraordinary depth and nuance, often overshadowed by louder peaks. These songs reveal a band comfortable with subtlety, grace, and emotional endurance and they have never sounded more eternal.

From a Hole in the Floor to a Fountain of Youth Track List

1. The Ink Well (2010)

2. Pinnochio (2009)

3. The Happiness of Being Twice (2009)

4. In The Fall (2010)

5. Awake and Dreaming (2010)

6. Virgo Distracts (2010)

7. Find Love (2011)

8. Cotton Flower (2012)

9. The Fountain (2012)

10. Tomorrow (2012)

11. One Day (2014)

12. The Chase (2015)

13. Calliope (2018)

14. Six Weeks (2017)

15. Haunted By You (2015)

16. Sail (2025)

17. As Long As You Are (2025)

18. Days (2020)

19. Rager (demo)

20. Glimpse (2024)