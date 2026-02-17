Failure Announce New Album Location Lost For April 2026 Release, Share Lead Single & Video “The Air’s On Fire”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2026 - 12:06 PM

Today, the beloved and influential Los Angeles trio Failure has announced Location Lost, which is their seventh studio album and fourth since reuniting in 2014 after a 17-year-hiatus, along with a spring North American tour. The LP features nine new tracks that showcase a focused, modern and ever-evolving vision of Failure’s utterly unique sound, led by first single “The Air’s on Fire.” Location Lost will arrive on April 24, as the first release under Failure Records/Arduous Records/Virgin Music Group.

“The Air’s on Fire” embodies this sense of disorienting unfamiliarity. Almost immediately after finishing editing the documentary, Ken Andrews suffered a serious back injury that required surgery. The operation was technically successful; the recovery was not. The single is the album’s most literal confrontation with Andrews’ medical trauma, its oppressive atmospherics and crushing bottom end mirroring his struggle to breathe on his own. “That song is directly about my surgery and waking up,” he explains. “I basically coded. Everything was spinning. I kept saying, ‘Turn the air on. I’m fine—just take me home.’ I was definitely not fine.”

Location Lost Track List

Crash Test Delayed The Rising Skyline ft. Hayley Williams Solid State The Air’s on Fire Halo and Grain Someday Soon Location Lost A Way Down Moonlight Understands

Photo Credit: Owen Ela