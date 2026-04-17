Madonna Teases Danceable New Single “I Feel So Free”

Home News Steven Taylor April 17th, 2026 - 6:25 PM

Anticipation has grown further and further for Madonna’s coming album. The singer, often dubbed “The Queen of Pop,” has been building at a long-awaited return as of recent, with all signs pointing to the singer working on a sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor until the official confirmation just a few days ago. Teasing continued today as Madonna shared the very first snippet of music from Confessions II. As Billboard reports, the track “I Feel So Free” was debuted for the first time on iHeartRadio’s Pride Radio station at 10:00am EST on April 17. While the track has not been shared officially since, fans have taken to spreading the snippet where they can through platforms like Soundcloud.

The track starts with the lines “come on, meet me on the dance floor,” featuring hypnotic vocals from the singer. She later breaks into a spoken word section, whispering over the energetic house beat about feelings and dancing, ending with the line “safety, in numbers.” As the track alternates between the hypnotic vocals and spoken sections, the electronic beat keeps up it’s energy perfectly suited for the dance floor, proving a proper return to form for the dance pop sounds expected with a follow up to Confessions on a Dance Floor. While just a first taste, the addiction track certainly helps to prime audiences for the hotly anticipated full release.

Confessions II is likely to contain 16 tracks in total, according to a countdown for the album on Spotify. It will release July 3rd and features Madonna returning to work with the original album’s producer, Stuart Price, but further details such as the lead single or when “I Feel So Free” will be released officially remain to be seen.