WEBCAST: Watch Weekend Two Of Coachella 2026 Livestream

It is time to return to the desert for the second weekend of Coachella! Or, at least via YouTube livestream. Last week saw a plethora of special guests join in on the fun, some expected and some not. Perhaps one of the most unexpected yet welcomed appearances was from Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan who joined Sombr onstage for a performance of “1979.”
Last week’s surprise performer was revealed to be the legendary Jack White of The White Stripes. In that slot this week is country pop darling Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves is set to release her new album Middle Of Nowhere on May 1, serving as a follow up to 2024’s critically acclaimed Deeper Well. The upcoming record features a plenitude of collaborators including Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings and Gregory Alan Isakov. Might one of those artists show up for a performance during her set? Only time will tell.
On the other hand, electronic artist Rezz has announced that she is dropping from the weekend two lineup due to health concerns.
Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 17, 2026
5:20-6:10pm – Teddy Swims
7:00-7:55pm – The xx
9:00 10:40 – Sabrina Carpenter
12:00-1:00am – Anyma
Saturday, April 18, 2026
5:25-6:20pm – Addison Rae
7:00-7:50pm – Giveon
9:00-10:10 – The Strokes
11:25-12:55am – Justin Bieber
Sunday, April 19, 2026
4:00-4:35pm – Tijuana Panthers
4:45-5:30pm – Wet Leg
6:10-7:10pm – Major Lazer
7:50-8:40pm – Young Thug
10:10-11:55pm – Karol G
Outdoor Theatre Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 17, 2026
4:00-4:50pm – Dabeull
5:20-6:10pm – Lykke Li
6:40-7:30pm – Dijon
8:05-9:00pm – Turnstile
10:40-11:55pm – Disclosure
Saturday, April 18. 2026
4:00-4:50pm – Los Hermanos Flores
5:10-6:00pm – Alex G
6:10-6:55pm – Blondshell
7:05-7:55pm – SOMBR
8:30-9:25pm – Labrinth
10:25-11:25pm – David Byrne
Sunday, April 19, 2026
4:00-4:45pm – Gigi Perez
5:15-6:10pm – Clipse
6:45-7:40pm – Foster The People
8:45-9:45pm – Laufey
10:30-11:30pm – BIGBANG
Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 17, 2026
4:00-4:50pm – Youna
4:50-5:50pm – Hugel
6:15-7:15pm – Marlon Hoffstadt
8:00-8:45pm – Katseye
9:15-10:20pm – Levity
10:50-11:40pm – Swae Lee
12:05-12:55am – Sexyy Red
Saturday, April 18, 2026
4:00-4:50pm – Zulan
5:00-5:55pm – Hamdi
6:15-7:10pm – Yousuke Yukimatsu
7:15-7:50pm – TEED
8:00-8:45pm – Nine Inch Noize
9:15-10:10pm – Adriatique
10:35-11:35pm – Worship
Sunday, April 19, 2026
4:00-5:00pm – Girl Math (VNSSA x NALA)
5:05-6:05pm – BUNT
6:10-7:10pm – Duke Dumont
7:25-8:25pm – Mochakk
9:05-10:05pm – Subtronics
10:50-11:55pm – Kaskade
Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 17, 2026
4:15-5:00pm – Bini
5:30-6:15pm – Central Cee
6:45-7:40pm – Devo
8:10-9:00pm – Moby
9:20-10:05pm – Slayyyter
10:45-11:35pm – Ethel Cain
12:00-12:55pm – Blood Orange
Saturday, April 18, 2026
4:00-4:45pm – Kacey Musgraves
4:55-5:45pm – Fujii Kaze
5:50-6:35pm – Royel Otis
7:30-8:20pm – Taemin
8:55-9:45pm – PinkPantheress
10:15-11:15pm – Interpol
Sunday, April 19, 2026
4:25-5:10pm – Little Simz
5:35-6:25pm – Suicidal Tendencies
6:30-7:10pm – Samia
7:10-8:10pm – Iggy Pop
8:45-10:00pm – FKA Twigs
Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 17, 2026
4:00-4:40pm – Bob Baker Marionettes
4:45-5:25pm – NewDad
5:30-6:10 – Joyce Manor
6:15-6:55pm – CMAT
7:20-8:00pm – fakemink
8:25-9:10 – Holly Humberstone
9:50-10:35pm – Joost
11:05-11:55pm – Creepy Nuts
Saturday, April 18, 2026
4:00-4:40pm – Whatmore
5:10-5:50pm – Luisa Sonza
6:15-7:00pm – Geese
7:05-7:50pm – Noga Erez
7:50-8:35pm – Davido
9:00-9:45pm – BIA
10:10-11:00pm – Morat
Sunday, April 19, 2026
4:05-4:50pm – Cobrah
5:15-6:00pm – Oklou
6:30-7:05pm – Black Flag
7:10-7:40pm – flowerovlove
7:45-8:35pm – TOMORA
9:05-9:55pm – The Rapture
10:00-10:40pm – The Chats
Yuma Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 17, 2026
4:00-5:00pm – Groove Armada
5:00-6:15pm – Rossi x Chloe Calliet
6:15-7:30pm – Kettama
7:30-8:45pm – Prospa
8:45-10:00pm – Max Dean x Luke Dean
10:00-11:15pm – Max Styler
11:15-12:55am – Gordo
Saturday, April 18, 2026
4:00-4:15pm – Riordan
4:15-5:30pm – Mahmut Orhan
5:30-6:45pm – Ben Sterling
6:45-8:15pm – SOSA
8:15-9:45pm – Bedouin
9:45-11:00pm – Boys Noize
11:00-12:55am – Armin Van Buuren x Adam Beyer
Saturday, April 19, 2026
4:00-4:15pm – &friends
4:15-5:30pm – MESTIZA
5:30-7:00pm – Carlita x Josh Baker
7:00-8:30pm – Royksopp
8:30-10:00pm – WhoMadeWho
10:00-11:55pm – Green Velvet x AYYBO
Quasar Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 17, 2026
5:00-7pm – Darco
7:00-9:00pm – Franky Rizardo
9:00-11:00pm – Armin Van Buuren x Adam Beyer
11:00-1am – Kettama x Propsa x Josh Baker
Saturday, April 18, 2026
5:00-7:00pm – Devault
7:00-8:15pm – Madeon
8:15-9:45pm – DJ Snake x RL Grime x Flosstradamus
9:45-11:00pm – DJ Snake x Knock2
Sunday, April 19, 2026
4:00-6:00pm – Linska
6:00-8:00pm – LP Giobbi
8:00-10:00pm – Sara Landry’s Blood Oath