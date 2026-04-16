WEBCAST: Watch Weekend Two Of Coachella 2026 Livestream

Home News Skyy Rincon April 16th, 2026 - 8:50 PM

It is time to return to the desert for the second weekend of Coachella! Or, at least via YouTube livestream. Last week saw a plethora of special guests join in on the fun, some expected and some not. Perhaps one of the most unexpected yet welcomed appearances was from Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan who joined Sombr onstage for a performance of “1979.”

Last week’s surprise performer was revealed to be the legendary Jack White of The White Stripes. In that slot this week is country pop darling Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves is set to release her new album Middle Of Nowhere on May 1, serving as a follow up to 2024’s critically acclaimed Deeper Well. The upcoming record features a plenitude of collaborators including Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings and Gregory Alan Isakov. Might one of those artists show up for a performance during her set? Only time will tell.

On the other hand, electronic artist Rezz has announced that she is dropping from the weekend two lineup due to health concerns.

Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 17, 2026

5:20-6:10pm – Teddy Swims

7:00-7:55pm – The xx

9:00 10:40 – Sabrina Carpenter

12:00-1:00am – Anyma

Saturday, April 18, 2026

5:25-6:20pm – Addison Rae

7:00-7:50pm – Giveon

9:00-10:10 – The Strokes

11:25-12:55am – Justin Bieber

Sunday, April 19, 2026

4:00-4:35pm – Tijuana Panthers

4:45-5:30pm – Wet Leg

6:10-7:10pm – Major Lazer

7:50-8:40pm – Young Thug

10:10-11:55pm – Karol G

Outdoor Theatre Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 17, 2026

4:00-4:50pm – Dabeull

5:20-6:10pm – Lykke Li

6:40-7:30pm – Dijon

8:05-9:00pm – Turnstile

10:40-11:55pm – Disclosure

Saturday, April 18. 2026

4:00-4:50pm – Los Hermanos Flores

5:10-6:00pm – Alex G

6:10-6:55pm – Blondshell

7:05-7:55pm – SOMBR

8:30-9:25pm – Labrinth

10:25-11:25pm – David Byrne

Sunday, April 19, 2026

4:00-4:45pm – Gigi Perez

5:15-6:10pm – Clipse

6:45-7:40pm – Foster The People

8:45-9:45pm – Laufey

10:30-11:30pm – BIGBANG

Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 17, 2026

4:00-4:50pm – Youna

4:50-5:50pm – Hugel

6:15-7:15pm – Marlon Hoffstadt

8:00-8:45pm – Katseye

9:15-10:20pm – Levity

10:50-11:40pm – Swae Lee

12:05-12:55am – Sexyy Red

Saturday, April 18, 2026

4:00-4:50pm – Zulan

5:00-5:55pm – Hamdi

6:15-7:10pm – Yousuke Yukimatsu

7:15-7:50pm – TEED

8:00-8:45pm – Nine Inch Noize

9:15-10:10pm – Adriatique

10:35-11:35pm – Worship

Sunday, April 19, 2026

4:00-5:00pm – Girl Math (VNSSA x NALA)

5:05-6:05pm – BUNT

6:10-7:10pm – Duke Dumont

7:25-8:25pm – Mochakk

9:05-10:05pm – Subtronics

10:50-11:55pm – Kaskade

Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 17, 2026

4:15-5:00pm – Bini

5:30-6:15pm – Central Cee

6:45-7:40pm – Devo

8:10-9:00pm – Moby

9:20-10:05pm – Slayyyter

10:45-11:35pm – Ethel Cain

12:00-12:55pm – Blood Orange

Saturday, April 18, 2026

4:00-4:45pm – Kacey Musgraves

4:55-5:45pm – Fujii Kaze

5:50-6:35pm – Royel Otis

7:30-8:20pm – Taemin

8:55-9:45pm – PinkPantheress

10:15-11:15pm – Interpol

Sunday, April 19, 2026

4:25-5:10pm – Little Simz

5:35-6:25pm – Suicidal Tendencies

6:30-7:10pm – Samia

7:10-8:10pm – Iggy Pop

8:45-10:00pm – FKA Twigs

Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 17, 2026

4:00-4:40pm – Bob Baker Marionettes

4:45-5:25pm – NewDad

5:30-6:10 – Joyce Manor

6:15-6:55pm – CMAT

7:20-8:00pm – fakemink

8:25-9:10 – Holly Humberstone

9:50-10:35pm – Joost

11:05-11:55pm – Creepy Nuts

Saturday, April 18, 2026

4:00-4:40pm – Whatmore

5:10-5:50pm – Luisa Sonza

6:15-7:00pm – Geese

7:05-7:50pm – Noga Erez

7:50-8:35pm – Davido

9:00-9:45pm – BIA

10:10-11:00pm – Morat

Sunday, April 19, 2026

4:05-4:50pm – Cobrah

5:15-6:00pm – Oklou

6:30-7:05pm – Black Flag

7:10-7:40pm – flowerovlove

7:45-8:35pm – TOMORA

9:05-9:55pm – The Rapture

10:00-10:40pm – The Chats

Yuma Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 17, 2026

4:00-5:00pm – Groove Armada

5:00-6:15pm – Rossi x Chloe Calliet

6:15-7:30pm – Kettama

7:30-8:45pm – Prospa

8:45-10:00pm – Max Dean x Luke Dean

10:00-11:15pm – Max Styler

11:15-12:55am – Gordo

Saturday, April 18, 2026

4:00-4:15pm – Riordan

4:15-5:30pm – Mahmut Orhan

5:30-6:45pm – Ben Sterling

6:45-8:15pm – SOSA

8:15-9:45pm – Bedouin

9:45-11:00pm – Boys Noize

11:00-12:55am – Armin Van Buuren x Adam Beyer

Saturday, April 19, 2026

4:00-4:15pm – &friends

4:15-5:30pm – MESTIZA

5:30-7:00pm – Carlita x Josh Baker

7:00-8:30pm – Royksopp

8:30-10:00pm – WhoMadeWho

10:00-11:55pm – Green Velvet x AYYBO

Quasar Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 17, 2026

5:00-7pm – Darco

7:00-9:00pm – Franky Rizardo

9:00-11:00pm – Armin Van Buuren x Adam Beyer

11:00-1am – Kettama x Propsa x Josh Baker

Saturday, April 18, 2026

5:00-7:00pm – Devault

7:00-8:15pm – Madeon

8:15-9:45pm – DJ Snake x RL Grime x Flosstradamus

9:45-11:00pm – DJ Snake x Knock2

Sunday, April 19, 2026

4:00-6:00pm – Linska

6:00-8:00pm – LP Giobbi