Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album Deeper Well For March 2024 Release, Shares Title Track

February 8th, 2024

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Kacey Musgraves returns with her fifth studio album, Deep Well, will be released on March 15 through Interscope/MCA Nashville. Inspired by the energy of New York City’s Greenwich Village and its rich musical history, Musgraves recorded a good portion of the new album at the legendary Electric Lady studios. “I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo.

With her keen observations of the world and discerning eye for the subtle nuances of life, Musgraves’s lyrics serve as a lens focusing on moments of life that often go unnoticed, turning them into timeless songs that strike a chord deep within listeners’s minds. Saturn returns, cardinals embody a dead friend, love is given and taken, streets rush by, belongings are packed and old chapters deserted.

New love blooms, jade bracelets serve as talismans, deep lessons emerge, small details define everything, the woods are a refuge and New York City serves as the same gleaming beacon as Oz.

In light of the upcoming album. Musgraves has shared the title track “Deep Well,” which sees the artist surveying her life and priorities. The lyrics show Musgraves recognizing what feeds her, what drains her and examining what is left behind on the way to empowerment.

Deep Well Tracklist

1. Cardinal

2. Deeper Well

3. Too Good to be True

4. Moving Out

5. Giver / Taker

6. Sway

7. Dinner with Friends

8. Heart of the Woods

9. Jade Green

10. The Architect

11. Lonely Millionaire

12. Heaven Is

13. Anime Eyes

14. Nothing to be Scared Of