Moby, Kiko Franco & BLOND:ISH Team Up On Collaborative New Rendition Of “Natural Blues”

Steven Taylor May 30th, 2025 - 7:38 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Electronic artists Kiko Franco and BLOND:ISH have teamed up with Moby to remix the latter’s 2000 hit “Natural Blues.” An extended mix of the new version can be found on the Defected Records Youtube channel.

The remix offers a fresh new take on the classic track, reinvigorating the original with a modern yet still enjoyable injection of the stylings of Franco and BLOND:ISH. The remix infuses the classic with a slightly more upbeat, dance-like vibe that allows it to stand on its own. The melancholic sample from Vera Hall’s “Trouble So Hard” used in Moby’s original version remain in this new take o the track, helping to retain some of the original’s somber atmosphere.

BLOND:ISH spoke about the chance to collaborate, expressing excitement to work alongside Moby. She said, “Moby randomly called me (I never met him, just idolized him since I was a kid) and asks: ‘Wanna remix one of my songs?’ I’m like, ‘Any song?!’ He’s like, ‘Yep, pick one.’ I was with Kiko in Rio, Brazil – so we laid down two ideas in the studio… one felt special and before we knew it, the remix turned into a collab.” Franco detailed more of how the track came to be. “BLOND:ISH and I were already talking about working on something together, so I was thrilled when she came to me with the idea of working on ‘Natural Blues’ by Moby,” he said. “We worked on the track remotely, her in Miami and myself in São Paulo. We went through a couple of drafts and I’m really happy with how it turned out. It perfectly showcases how all of our strong points came together. BLOND:ISH is a powerhouse and welcomed me with open arms. I’m happy to be able to add elements of my identity to the track, especially my leads and my Afro House percussion, which both really come to life in this song. I truly admire her and all I can do is express my gratitude to her for this opportunity to work with her and Moby, who has always been one of my main inspirations as an artist.”