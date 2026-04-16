Massive Attack & Tom Waits Team Up For Urgent New Single “Boots On The Ground”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2026 - 12:08 PM

Today, Massive Attack has shared their collaboration with Tom Waits, “Boots on the Ground.” And sadly for all, their song is never more urgent and timely. The song chronicles the madness and rabid abandonment of mankind to the commands of ” The Masters of War”, as Dylan put it. It marks Massive Attack‘s first new music since 2020 and Waits’s first new recording since the 2011 album, Bad As Me.

The song is available on streaming platforms and will be followed by a 12″ vinyl release. The 12” edition features “Boots on the Ground” on Side A, with an exclusively Waits B-side titled “The Fly” which is a track featuring Waits’s trademark droll and sardonic spoken word. “One day many years ago, I accepted an invitation from Massive Attack to collaborate. Their long release delay never worried me. Today, as in all of mankind’s yesterdays, guarantees this type of song will never go out of style. Man’s folly of fiascos is a feast for the flies. Hence, the B side of Massive Attack’s upcoming 12 inch “The Fly” features my appreciation for the winged nuisance,” said Waits.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna