Soulfly Unveil New Animated Video For “Favela/Dystopia”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2026 - 2:01 PM

Today, Arizona extreme metal trailblazers SOULFLY has unleashed the groove-heavy onslaught of “Favela/Dystopia.” Taken from their latest album, Chama, the track features Zyon Cavalera commanding the kit, injecting a modern intensity into the band’s signature tribal-infused sound. For this visual journey, the band enlisted Matt Creeptoon to bring the track to life through haunting animation. The video offers a stark, unflinching portrayal of life within the Brazilian favelas, perfectly capturing the gritty reality behind “Favela/Dystopia.”

While talking about the song, Max Cavalera states: “Nightmare Before Christmas meets City of God! This video showcases the struggles of Brazilians living in the favellas, with the thrash Metal side of Soulfly’s Chama. Amazing animation by Matt Creeptoon!” Also, SOULFLY are entering the home stretch of their U.S. trek, supporting the mighty GWAR on ‘The Gor-Gor Strikes Back Tour with KING PARROT.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat