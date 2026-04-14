Patty Griffin Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2026 - 6:28 PM

Today, artist Patty Griffin and her trio, David Pulkingham (guitar) and Michael Longoria (drums), have announced a busy summer live run, including headline performances, dates with special guest Kathleen Edwards and an eagerly awaited series of very special shows supporting Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Dates begin on July 10, at Woodstock, NY’s historic Bearsville Theater and continue through early August. For tickets and more information, click here.

The summer tour follows last year’s Grammy-nominated and acclaimed release of Griffin’s 11th studio collection, Crown Of Roses, which is available everywhere now on her own PGM Recordings label through Thirty Tigers. Produced by longtime collaborator Craig Ross and featuring musical contributions from Griffin’s afore-mentioned trusted band members Pulkingham and Longoria, Crown Of Roses drifts from spare folk to gauzy Americana to sly gospel blues over the course of eight moody new songs that evoke the scrubby west of Griffin’s adopted Texas and the calming verdancy of her home state of Maine.

Patty Griffin Tour Dates

7/10 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

7/11 – Katonah, NY – The Venetian Theater at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

7/12 – Westerly, RI – United Theatre

7/14 – Brownfield, ME – Stone Mountain Arts Center

7/15 – Old Saybrook CT – The Kate

7/16 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe *

7/17 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium *

7/18 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre *

7/20 – Portsmouth, NH – Prescott Park Arts Festival * (Free Show)

7/21 – Groton, MA – Groton Hill Music Center *

7/22 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House *

7/23 – Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theatre

7/25 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main Street

7/26 – Hartford, CT – Infinity Music Hall

7/27 – New York, NY – Kaufmann Concert Hall *

7/28 – Lenox, MA – Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood +

7/29 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap +

7/31 – Freehold, NJ – ParkStage +

8/1 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Live (Special Matinee)

8/2 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

8/4 – Lexington, KY – Kentucky Theatre

8/5 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

8/7 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

8/8 – New Orleans, LA – Chickie Wah Wah

* w/ Special Guest Kathleen Edwards

+ w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit