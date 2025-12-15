Patty Griffin Announces Winter 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Taj Mahal & Rickie Lee Jones

Home News Juliet Paiz December 15th, 2025 - 6:28 PM

Patty Griffin has announced a new stretch of U.S. tour dates for winter 2026, bringing her back on the road for a mix of headline shows and special shared evenings with Taj Mahal and Rickie Lee Jones. The run begins February 11 at the KiMo Theatre in Albuquerque and continues through the end of the month, with all tickets going on sale this Friday.

The tour stands out for its thoughtful pairings. On select dates, Griffin will share the stage with Taj Mahal, while others will feature Rickie Lee Jones, creating nights built around songwriting, history and deep musical connection rather than traditional opening sets. These shows promise a more intimate experience, where each artist’s voice and perspective has room to breathe.

The timing also makes sense creatively. Griffin is touring in support of Crown of Roses, her first album in more than six years, which has been widely praised for its quiet strength and emotional depth. The new songs feel especially well suited to theaters and seated rooms, where her storytelling and nuanced performances can land without distraction. Longtime fans can also expect a generous look back through her catalog, delivered with the warmth and ease she has become known for on stage.

Beyond the winter dates, Griffin has several notable appearances lined up, including the sold out Cayamo cruise in March and summer shows supporting Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. This 2026 tour reinforces what Patty Griffin has always stayed true to, a steady commitment to meaningful live music and nights that feel personal, present and lasting.

PATTY GRIFFIN – TOUR 2025-2026

DECEMBER

19 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

FEBRUARY 2026

11 – Albuquerque, NM – KiMo Theatre

13 – Santa Fe, NM –The Lensic

15 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa

17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre *

18 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia *

19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

22 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

24 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall †

25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall †

26 – Seattle, WA,– Moore Theatre †

MARCH 2026

13-20 – Miami, FL – Cayamo: A Journey Through Song (SOLD OUT)

JULY 2026

28 – Lenox, MA – Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood ^

29 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap ^

* w/ Taj Mahal

† w/ Rickie Lee Jones

^ w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit