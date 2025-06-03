Patty Griffin Releases Soulful New Single “Back At The Start” And Announces New Album Crown of Roses For July 2025 Release

Home News Steven Taylor June 3rd, 2025 - 8:07 PM

Artist Patty Griffin announced a new album, Crown of Roses and with it released the lead single, “Back At The Start.” Crown of Roses is Griffin’s 11th studio album, and notably her first new studio album release in over six years since 2019’s Patty Griffin. “Back at The Start” can be found on Griffin’s official YouTube channel.

The rhythmical song starts with a peppy guitar that leads into further folk-y instrumentation and Griffin’s own vocals. She sings of dealing with struggles and confusion, not knowing where one finds themselves. In the chorus, she reaffirms the listener with something she’s know “from the start” – that when you have nothing left and you’ve lost everything, things can still keep going – “it isn’t the end, you’re just back at the start.” The lyrics from the storied singer remind us that we can always begin again. possibly even freer when not burdened by what came before. When you’re at the bottom, there’s nowhere else you can go but up.

Griffin herself made note of the opening line to the song – “there’s secrets I don’t tell ever to myself, I just keep moving.” Speaking on the whole of the song, she said “I came back to the song because I like that first line. Part of it is about getting on with it, but part is also about staying stuck and going through the motions. It’s really a constant thing to try to be alive while you’re alive.”

Crown of Roses is set to release on July 25, 2025. Back At The Start will be the first track (fittingly, the start) on the 8 song album.

Tracklist:

Back At The Start

Born In A Cage

The End

Longtime

All The Way Home

Way Up To The Sky

I Know A Way

A Word