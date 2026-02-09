Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Announce ‘Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Play Grateful Dead Acoustic Reckoning’ Spring 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2026 - 6:31 PM

Today, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, has announced their Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Play Grateful Dead Acoustic Reckoning Tour. “The Grateful Dead flirted with acoustic music throughout their career, until they released the Reckoning album, 45 years ago. We have flirted with Grateful Dead music throughout our career, until this anniversary was suggested as a good reason to book these shows. We know the Dead’s music is a mountain and we’re hoping to start up from base camp this Spring in celebration of their legacy.” said Welch.

The six date April tour will include three shows at Port Chester, NY’s The Capitol Theatre, two dates at Oakland, CA’s Fox Theater and one show at New Orleans, LA’s Saenger Theatre. Additionally, the duo will return to Newport Folk Festival, where they closed the festival in 2024, to perform their “Grateful Dead Acoustic Reckoning” show on July 25th. Tickets for these new dates can be found here on Friday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Play Grateful Dead Acoustic Reckoning Tour Dates

4/9 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

4/10 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

4/11 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

4/17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

4/18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

4/23 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

7/25 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock