Coachella Announces Set Times and Adds Jack White to Lineup

Home News Aryn Honaker April 7th, 2026 - 6:13 PM

With Coachella set to kick off at the end of this week, the infamous music festival has announced set times for the first weekend via its official Instagram. Alongside the announcement, they revealed Jack White, former guitarist and lead vocalist of The White Stripes, as a surprise addition to Saturday’s artist lineup, according to Brooklyn Vegan .

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The rock-and-roll veteran is set to open the Mojave stage at 3pm on Saturday, April 11. Following his show will be performances from Fujii Kaze, Royel Otis, Taemin, PinkPantheress and Interpol on the same stage.

White is no stranger to the Coachella stage, having headlined as a solo artist in 2015 and performed with Meg White as the White Stripes there in 2003. White also joins other artists who have been announced as last-minute additions in the past. For last year’s Coachella, Weezer and Ed Sheeran were similarly brought on as surprise artists to perform during the same 3pm Mojave slot.

This surprise isn’t the only thing the rockstar has been up to recently. He made an appearance on last Saturday’s SNL episode, where he teamed up with actor and comedian Jack Black to give a humorous rendition of The White Stripes’ hit song “Seven Nation Army.” The episode marked his sixth time on the show. He also dropped two new singles the day before his SNL appearance, “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico,” with vinyls on sale the following day.