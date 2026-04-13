Katy Perry Accused Of Alleged Sexual Assault By Ruby Rose

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 6:44 PM

According to Variety.com, a actor Ruby Rose alleged on Threads that Katy Perry allegedly “sexually assaulted” her at a nightclub in Melbourne. Rose was allegedly responding to a post published by Complex that covered Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s headlining set at the Coachella music festival. “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks,” Rose wrote.

A representative for Perry reacted to the claim in a statement to Variety that reads: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

According to Rose, the alleged incident occurred when she was allegedly in her twenties. She responded to one fan who asked for details by writing: “She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her. After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it,” Rose responded to another fan. “Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. ”