Katy Perry Reportedly Fined £5,000 For Filming “Lifetimes” Music Video In a Protected Area Of Spain

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 12th, 2025 - 3:05 PM

Katy Perry has recently been fined over £5,000 after she allegedly filmed one of her music videos in a protected area of Spain. In July of last year, the singer and her team filmed a music video for her song “Lifetimes” in Ses Salines Natural Park on the Balearic Islands. After the videos filming, Perry underwent an investigation by Spanish authorities.

Katy Perry faced some backlash from environmental campaigners last year, who had noticed that the “LifeTimes” music video was filmed at the dune of S’Espalmador. According to NME, the dune is in a protected area, where to protect the sensitive habitats and wildlife, access is prohibited. This led to an almost year-long investigation of the video.

In a statement, the Balearic Islands’ Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment said that the production company behind the ‘Lifetimes’ visuals had failed to seek “authorisation from the Regional Ministry to carry out the filming”. In response, a spokesperson from Perry’s label, Capitol, responded by saying: “The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secure. We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead. Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General For Coasts And Coastline.” They continued: “Our crew received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27. We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it.”

Perry’s team have been issued a fine of €6,001 (£5,197 or $7,016). The fee has already been paid.