Dimmu Borgir Unveil Cover Of Deep Purple’s “Perfect Strangers”

Cait Stoddard November 9th, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Today the musical duo Dimmu Borgir releases their cover of Deep Purples’s “Perfect Strangers.” The song is featured on the duo’s upcoming cover album Inspiratio Profanus which will be released on December 8 by Nuclear Blast Records. As a whole, Dimmu Borgir do a good with their cover of “Perfect Strangers” because the instrumentation sizzles the air with a heavy mix of classic rock and metal while the vocal performances serenades the ears with thrilling vocal tones. Dimmu Borgir‘s love and respect for Deep Purple’s music can be felt through their musical creativity.

In the press release band member Silenoz talks about the process of recording “Perfect Strangers.”

“The idea of doing Perfect Strangers came about quite a while before we actually got around to recording it. It’s a known song by a very well-known band that has influenced many to pick up an instrument. I mean, is there anyone who doesn’t like Deep Purple?! We incorporated our little twist to it while at the same time wanted to stay close to the original. But perhaps it is the more obvious aspects that come to mind when hearing it; the integration between the main musical elements that we also made use of since the beginning like keyboards and guitars.”

