Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2023 - 6:25 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, the Sound And Fury Festival has been a Southern California institution since 2006 and the event has gotten popular in recent years. Last year the event returned from the pandemic by going to Los Angeles’s Exposition Park and putting on the biggest North American hardcore festival in history.

Thousands of people came out to see Gulch’s final show and this past weekend, the music festival lineup had some of the most exciting bands in hardcore music including Speed, Gel, High Vis, Pain Of Truth and Restraining Order.

But Sound And Fury have committed most of their time to host the bands the who built the festival over the past 17 years. Twitching Tongues, Fury, Minority Unit, Soul Search, Cold World and Trapped Under Ice helped the festival to become the best in the world.

Trapped Under Ice’s set closed the event off with a bang because Turnstile‘s Brendan Yates rejoined the band to perform at Sound and Fury. Previously, Turnstile started out as a Trapped Under Ice side project, which is the band Yates sang for during his teenage years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trapped Under Ice (@tuitillidie)

“tuitillidie Get your ass to @soundandfuryfest today.”

Earlier this year, Trapped Under Ice returned to headline their hometown Baltimore Festival Disturbin’ The Peace and since then the band has a headlining set at the Brooklyn Monarch and appearances at the hardcore festivals Tied Down and Outbreak.