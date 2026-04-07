Sturgill Simpson’s Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Cloud Announce Fall 2026 ‘Mutiny For The Masses’ Tour Dates

Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds are heading back out this fall with a massive 29-date North American tour in support of Mutiny After Midnight. Titled the Mutiny For The Masses Tour, the run kicks off September 4 in Austin at the Moody Center and wraps October 30 in Lexington at Rupp Arena, landing right on Halloween weekend. The tour stretches across the U.S. and Canada with major arena stops in Inglewood, Chicago, Nashville and Brooklyn, along with shows in cities like Seattle, Denver, Boston, Atlanta and New Orleans. This run is built around the new album, with the band promising sets that fully center Mutiny After Midnight rather than just sprinkling in new material.

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Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre sales starting April 8. To cut down on scalping, the tour will use face-value resale through Ticketmaster and AXS, meaning tickets can only be resold at their original price. They’ll also be issued as mobile-only and largely non-transferable.

If their last tour proved anything, it’s that this band doesn’t hold back live and this time they’re pushing it even further. No openers, no breaks, just a full night of Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds. With a new record and a packed schedule, Mutiny For The Masses feels less like a tour and more like a full-scale return.

photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Mutiny For The Masses Tour Dates

Sep 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sep 6 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center

Sep 8 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sep 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Sep 11 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sep 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sep 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 19 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

Sep 21 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

Sep 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sep 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sep 27 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Sep 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct 7 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Oct 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Oct 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Oct 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct 18 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

Oct 21 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Oct 23 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Oct 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct 27 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena

Oct 30 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena