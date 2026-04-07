Sturgill Simpson’s Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Cloud Announce Fall 2026 ‘Mutiny For The Masses’ Tour Dates

Juliet Paiz April 7th, 2026 - 10:21 PM
Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds are heading back out this fall with a massive 29-date North American tour in support of Mutiny After Midnight. Titled the Mutiny For The Masses Tour, the run kicks off September 4 in Austin at the Moody Center and wraps October 30 in Lexington at Rupp Arena, landing right on Halloween weekend. The tour stretches across the U.S. and Canada with major arena stops in Inglewood, Chicago, Nashville and Brooklyn, along with shows in cities like Seattle, Denver, Boston, Atlanta and New Orleans. This run is built around the new album, with the band promising sets that fully center Mutiny After Midnight rather than just sprinkling in new material.
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Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre sales starting April 8. To cut down on scalping, the tour will use face-value resale through Ticketmaster and AXS, meaning tickets can only be resold at their original price. They’ll also be issued as mobile-only and largely non-transferable.
If their last tour proved anything, it’s that this band doesn’t hold back live and this time they’re pushing it even further. No openers, no breaks, just a full night of Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds. With a new record and a packed schedule, Mutiny For The Masses feels less like a tour and more like a full-scale return.
photo credit: Sharon Alagna
Mutiny For The Masses Tour Dates
Sep 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sep 6 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center
Sep 8 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sep 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Sep 11 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sep 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sep 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sep 19 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
Sep 21 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena
Sep 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sep 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sep 27 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Sep 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Oct 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Oct 7 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Oct 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Oct 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Oct 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Oct 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Oct 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Oct 18 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
Oct 21 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Oct 23 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Oct 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct 27 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena
Oct 30 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena