Sturgill Simpson Shares Statement After Bandcamp User Started Selling New Johnny Blue Skies Album On Platform Shares Statement After Bandcamp User Started Selling New Johnny Blue Skies Album On Platform

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2026 - 3:57 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Sturgill Simpson has dropped Mutiny After Midnight, his second album under his Johnny Blue Skies alter-ego, just a couple of weeks ago. When he first announced the record, Simpson said it would only be available on physical editions and he did upload it to YouTube upon release. But the artist took it down a few days later.

Last week, Simpson shared a nice statement expressing gratitude for his fans amid the album rollout by assuring them that he 3ill “probably” put Mutiny After Midnight on streaming services “at some point.” Plus, the artist added: “I’ve always really wanted to leak my own record.” Unfortunately, somebody beat him to the punch.” In the past couple of days, somebody who claimed to be Simpson uploaded Mutiny After Midnight to Bandcamp. After the link was shared to Simpson’s Subreddit, he went on Instagram yesterday to clear the air by saying his team was in contact with Bandcamp about refunding those who purchased the fraudulent album.

“No ..we are not selling the digital album on bandcamp kids…but somebody pretending to be us is claiming they are. Do not buy this because: 1. It doesn’t exist 2. They ain’t him. We are in contact with bandcamp and all appropriate parties in the process of acquiring all cc and transaction information / TC dump IP related info. We got all them tools bitches! All those affected will be refunded and the miserable shit asses responsible will be keelhauled. We’re gonna duke nukem,” said Simpson.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna