Sturgill Simpson Announces Spring 2025 ‘Who The F**k Is Johnny Blue Skies’ U.S. Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Grammy award-winning country musician Sturgill Simpson has announced his forthcoming ‘Who The Fuck Is Johnny Blue Skies’ U.S. tour. The trek is in support of his critically acclaimed eighth studio album Passage Du Desir which was released under his Johnny Blue Skies moniker. No openers have been announced to accompany the tour.

The tour is set to kick off with a show in Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino on April 5. The trek will also see him stop in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Montana, Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona throughout April. The second leg is set to begin on May 2 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and Maryland will be visited throughout the month as well.

Simpson will also appear at a pair of festivals over the summer including sets at FairWell Fest on July 19 in Redman, Oregon and Bourbon & Beyond on September 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sturgill Simpson Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

4/5 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater

4/6 – Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn *

4/8 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf at Orange Beach

4/10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

4/11 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

4/14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

4/15 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

4/17 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

4/19 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

4/24 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

4/26 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach *

4/27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4/29 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

5/2 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

5/3 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

5/6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

5/9 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

5/10 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

5/13 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/16 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

5/17 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/20 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

5/21 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

5/23 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

5/24 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/19 – Redmond, OR – FairWell Festival*

9/13 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond*

