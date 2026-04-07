Pet Shop Boys Live Debut 10 Songs & Play 14 Songs For First Time In A While

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

According to NME.com, Pet Shop Boys just kicked off their Obscure intimate live shows in London and performed some deep cuts and rarities for the first time. Titled, Obscure Pet Shop Boys, the shows kicked off last night on April 6 and saw them play multiple songs live for the first time ever, as well as break out some deep-cuts for the first time in over 20 years. Opening the show, the band played “Will-O-The-Wisp”, which is the opening track on their 2020 studio album, Hotspot for the first time, before breaking out the first live performance of ‘Two Divided by Zero”, the opening track of their 1986 debut album, Please since 2012.

Other songs that made the setlist included the first performances of “‘To Face The Truth” and “One in a Million / Mr. Vain” since 1994, the first performance of “Your Funny Uncle” since 1991 and ‘The Theatre’ making its way onto the setlist for the first time since 1997. For that, Sylvia Mason-James joined as a special guest.“We’re playing B-sides, album tracks… which are, what we call ‘fan favorites’,” the singer said towards the start of the gig, telling the crowd that they would not be breaking out any of their biggest hits this time around. “This song has never been played live… and its from 1986!” he said, introducing ‘Jack The Lad’.