Pet Shop Boys Announce New Album Nonetheless For April 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Loneliness”

February 3rd, 2024

Pet Shop Boys have announced their upcoming release of their new album “Nonetheless”. To grant fans the opportunity to understand what to expect from the album, the English duo has recently shared their new single, “Loneliness” that will be included in the album. The song comes with an eye-catching music video that tells a story and also highlights the musician’s unique approach to music.

According to NME, the album is expected to be released on April 26, and the source also shares how it is the duo’s first time working with James Ford on production. The new single has a calm tone to it with the singer’s smooth and soft vocals. The instruments incorporated are also more gentle, although if one pays attention they can pick up on some aspects about the song that add personality and an upbeat aspect to it. The music video showcases a story line of a variety of different people, and it allows the audience to visually see other people going through the inevitable emotions of humanity, love, pain, discomfort, loneliness and more.

NME also includes the musician’s personal statement in regards to their new music in which they share how they are extremely excited to release their new album and also add, “Like much of our music it’s very reflective.” In this case, it is clear to note that the artists purposely utilize their music to tell stories that are not only personal to them, but their fans as well. By creating music that is relatable to people, the English duo is surely putting music out that will stay in people’s hearts and minds for a long time.

