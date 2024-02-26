Pet Shop Boys Cover David Bowie’s “All The Young Dudes”

Home News James Reed February 26th, 2024 - 6:53 PM

Pet Shop Boys covered David Bowie’s “All The Young Dudes” for the BBC Radio 2—with some help from the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe performed the iconic anthem at Maida Vale Studios (London, England) on February 23rd, along with their new single “Loneliness” and ’80s hit “Left to My Own Devices.” The special set closed out BBC Radio 2’s Piano Month 2024.

Bowie famously wrote “All The Young Dudes” for English rock band Mott the Hopple in 1972, and it went on to become the band’s biggest hit and signature track. The Thin White Duke also recorded his own version of the glam rock tune (not released until 1995’s Rarestonebowie), and Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden) had a minor hit with a cover off his debut solo album, 1990’s Tattooed Millionaire.

You can watch Pet Shop Boys’ performance of “All The Young Dudes” below, and stream the full session at BBC’s website.

“All the Young Dudes” by Pet Shop Boys has more of a sci-fi feel in comparison to its classic original. Think of the synthesizer tunes from films like Blade Runner. The lyrics of the song run at a slightly faster pace than it’s counterpart. Some parts are harder to hear than others, and the iconic “all the young dudes” is chanted by gospel singers. All of this makes this version something completely new and fresh; a staple to this decade.



Nonetheless is a 10-track album of new material, recorded and mixed in London last year with Ford. It marks the duo’s return to long-time label Parlophone (1985–2012).

Tickets to their upcoming UK shows can be purchased here.