Muse Live Debut “Be With You” & New Song “Cryogen” During London Show

Home News Aryn Honaker April 4th, 2026 - 6:13 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

The rock trio Muse debuted new songs from their upcoming album The Wow! Signal at London’s O2 Academy Brixton last night, as reported in NME.

In March, they announced the gig after the release of the new album’s first single, “Be With You,” with tickets selling quickly. The last time the band played at O2 Academy Brixton was in May of 2001, before the release of their second studio album, Origin of Symmetry.

Following exciting performances of the older hits “Hysteria” from Absolution and “Map of the Problematique” from Black Holes and Revelations, frontman Matt Bellamy introduced “Cryogen,” a brand new song from their upcoming album. The electric song seems to be just under five minutes long and drew in loud and long cheers from audience members.

They also performed “Be With You” live for the first time. The red stage lighting set an intimate mood and the audience clapped along as Bellamy powerfully sang through the verses. A rain of confetti filled the stage and venue as the song was reaching its close.

With the reveal of a new song and an album on the way, Muse is far from being done with live shows this year. After headlining this year’s Summerfest, they will kick off their 2026 North American Summer tour, starting in July and running to the end of August. They’ll be joined by The Temper Trap, along with Bloc Party in July and Portugal. The Man in August, and will visit locations across the United States and Canada.