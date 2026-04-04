Dominic Fike Teams Up With Ravyn Lenae For Collaborative New Single “Reputation”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 4th, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Dominic Fike collaborated with Ravyn Lenae for a new song titled “Reputation” and an accompanying music video this past Friday.

This comes after the singer and songwriter has been getting a lot of online and chart traction. His 2018 song “Babydoll” from Don’t Forget About Me, Demos and his 2025 single “White Keys” both appear on Spotify’s Top 50 US and Global charts and are charting on the Billboard Hot 100, according to a statement.

The new song details a complex romantic relationship marked by trust issues and lies but also by longing. The instrumental is heavily centered on the strums of an acoustic guitar, giving the entire track an enchanting and dreamlike feel. There’s a pleasant and complementary mix of Lenae’s lofty vocals with Fike’s lower pitch, which is especially emphasized in the parts when the pair go back and forth between verses or harmonize. The chorus is catchy, and the overall melody has an addictive and hypnotic quality.

Matthew Dillon Cohen directed the music video. In it, Lenae and Fike share both fond moments, as they smile at and hold each other, and tense moments, as they exchange emotional and complicated stares, in settings ranging from a home gym to a stairwell to an auditorium.

In addition to this collaboration with Lenae, Fike has upcoming performances at Nashville’s Freely Fest on April 8 and at New York City’s Governors Ball on June 7. Afterwards, he’s set to join Tame Impala on their tour spanning from August to September with locations in several U.S. cities.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer