Bruce Dickinson Joins Adrian Smith & Richie Kotzen Onstage For Collaborative Performance Of Iron Maiden’s “Wasted Years” In London

Home News Anthony Salvato February 26th, 2026 - 8:25 AM

Vocalist for the iconic rock and heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson teamed up with bandmate Adrian Smith and lead singer of the Winery Dogs, Ritchie Kotzen. First reported by Blabbermouth.com, the trio appeared at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London as a stop in their ongoing tour. The group joined together to perform the Iron Maiden song “Wasted Years”.

The 1986 track was released on Iron Maiden’s seventh studio album “Somewhere in Time” which debuted back in 1986 and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Ritchie Kotzen however is no stranger to Iron Maiden or its members. Back in 2020, Kotzen released a single, and later an album with Adrian Smith and the two unveiled the Smith/Kotzen name. The combination of two big stars from other bands joining forces to produce more music helped the duo carve out a second name for themselves.

Smith/Kotzen toured together a few times over the last five years and highlighted their songwriting and performing chops again along the way. When an iconic band pairs up with a newly iconic duo, the results are just about what you would expect.

Iron Maiden will be back on the road this summer, perhaps again performing with Kotzen, for their upcoming tour this year. The Run For Your Lives World Tour kicks off on May 23, 2026 in Athens, Greece. The tour runs through Europe, North America and South America for nearly five months. Iron Maiden make their final stop in Santiago, Chile on November 1.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz