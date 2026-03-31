Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham Launches New Production Company For Film & TV

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2026 - 5:41 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham has launched a Toronto production company he founded last year with former CBC executive Zach Feldberg, Deadline reports. Leading Cut & Paste Pictures’ initial slate of developments is a feature-length documentary directed by Scott Barber, chronicling the lifelong friendship between Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair and wrestler Hassan “MVP” Assad. Assad will also front an unscripted series, Exit Strategy, about life after prison.

Elsewhere, a recently unearthed feature film called I Just Want to Talk to You, which is based on Sleepy Creek musician Charles K Brown, who fell for his bandmate during the group’s 1970s ascent and made an album about it. Kelly McCormack wrote and directed the film, with co-writing by Tess Degenstein. Cut & Paste is also developing a half-hour comedy series, Hoser, which is created by Abraham and the Halluci Nation’s Ehren Thomas and it is about a disgraced American podcaster who accidentally relocates to Canada.

Another Halluci Nation member, Tim Hill, will present “a genre-bending factual/lifestyle series,” while director Caitlin Starowicz is working up a feature-length doc about the legacy of southern Ontario’s 1990s suburban punk rock scene. Named for its DIY ethos and supported by Canada’s Bell Fund, Cut & Paste says it will focus on “culture-shaping stories that are raw, uncommon, and often overlooked.” The company’s initial output included a music video and documentary for the hardcore punk band SNFU.